Here’s the list of most intelligent animals in the world : See Pics

There are many smart animals but some are more intelligent than the others and the list given below helps you learn about the 10 most intelligent animals that exist.

1. Chimpanzee

Also known as chimps or apes, these animals, native to sub-Saharan Africa are very smart. Chimpanzees resemble humans not only as far as their looks are concerned but also they can think like us humans to a good extent. Next to humans, they are the most intelligent creations of God. They communicate within their group in an amazing way. They can also use tools that they find in the forest to search for food or to find their community. If the chimpanzees are properly trained they may even learn human language.

2. Parrots

Also known as psittacines, parrots are native to subtropical and tropical regions. You must have seen parrots repeating words and talking, and this clearly shows how intelligent they are. They can learn easily almost whatever their master teaches or regularly says in front of them. Parrots like eating seeds, buds, fruits, and nuts, and they can solve various complex problems.

3. Rats

The ability to think about thinking is known as metacognition, and some years ago scientists found out that rats, just like humans, have the ability to make decisions on the basis of what they do not or do know. Also, studies have proved that rats are ticklish, self-aware, and even dream like us humans. Pet rats are very social and share strong bonds with their humans. They can learn their names and come when asked. They even beg to come out of their cage when they want to play with their owners.

4. Crows

The brain size of a crow is nearly the size of a human thumb which is quite big keeping in mind its body size. This helps them solve complex problems and also they have a good memory. According to scientists, crows have the ability to remember and recognize individual human faces. Different parts of a crow’s brain start lighting up when they see a person and figure out if they are threatening or friendly. So, the next time you even think of hurting a crow, remember that they are not likely to forget and forgive.

5. Dolphin

Dolphins are one of the friendliest animals and they can even recognize themselves in the mirror which clearly shows how intelligent they are. A type of dolphin, Bottlenose dolphins, is known to have the largest brains in the entire animal kingdom. They are able to help humans solve many mysteries connected to the ocean. They can even show different emotions like joy and sorrow. Even when dolphins sleep, just one part of their brain sleeps and the other remains active to defend against any threats.

6. Dogs

Dogs are man’s best friends and they are super smart. They can learn many different tricks and repeat them on command. They can understand the feelings of humans easily – when they are sad, happy, and angry, and are likely to behave accordingly. Dogs are so intelligent that they may even behave in a certain way with their human friends to appease them when angry, and can also show what they need in their own sweet ways.

7. Octopus

Octopus are invertebrates and as per some studies, they are great hunters and makes use of their mind while hunting. They also use many strategies to protect themselves from predators. When they get discovered by others, they release a strange black color and also change their body shape. There are nearly 300 species of Octopus that are known of until now.

8. Pigs

Pigs are native to the African and Eurasian continents and many studies have proven that they are amongst the most intelligent and social animals in this world. There is a little similarity between humans and pigs, for example, they can eat almost all the foods that we do, and this perhaps is also why they are used for many medicinal purposes. Many studies prove that pigs are as smart as a 3-year-old kid. They use 20 types of sound for communication purposes and they never forget their homes. Even a small baby pig can understand what their mother is trying to say through the different sound that they use.

9. Elephants

These are the largest mammals and belong to the Elephantidae family. Also, it is one the loudest animals to exist. They even have the largest brain and though that does not make them the most intelligent one, they certainly are one of the top 10 intelligent animals in this world. An elephant has the ability to mimic many types of sounds and they can also use many tools in the forest to hunt for food. They even have a very strong memory and do not forget things easily, unlike most of us.

10. Ants

Do not go by their size, even though ants are the smallest member of the animal kingdom and do not have a large brain, they are very intelligent. The communication system and complex society followed by the ants are fascinating and tricky. For each human on this earth, there are about 1.5 million ants. They started farming nearly 50 million years before man. They would cultivate the fungus in leaves and eat them, and this trick is known as fungus farming. Ants create proper colonies that are thousands of miles in length are have different sections for farming, gathering, and collecting foods. Though ants cannot speak, they are intelligent enough to do a lot of other things.