How A Tulsi Tea Helps You In Weight Loss

For maximum health benefits, Tulsi Green Tea should be a part of the daily diet. It also should be prepared correctly.

Tulsi Green Tea helps in improving metabolism and at the same time burns fat. One of its primary anti-oxidants called catechinsis, are mainly responsible for the breakdown of lipids. It is a boon for obese people who can lose weight and have a delightful drink as well.

Tulsi Green Tea definitely helps, but that alone cannot work all the miracles. It has to be combined with a proper diet and sufficient exercise and overall restraint towards fatty foods and unhealthy snacking.

