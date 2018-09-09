BeautyHealth & LifeStylelifen'styleTrendy Hacks

How A Tulsi Tea Helps You In Weight Loss

Sep 9, 2018, 06:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
Tulsi-Tea-For-Weightloss

For maximum health benefits, Tulsi Green Tea should be a part of the daily diet. It also should be prepared correctly.

Tulsi Green Tea helps in improving metabolism and at the same time burns fat. One of its primary anti-oxidants called catechinsis, are mainly responsible for the breakdown of lipids. It is a boon for obese people who can lose weight and have a delightful drink as well.

Tulsi Green Tea definitely helps, but that alone cannot work all the miracles. It has to be combined with a proper diet and sufficient exercise and overall restraint towards fatty foods and unhealthy snacking.

Also Read: 7-Day Cucumber Diet For Faster Weight Loss

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 17, 2017, 11:29 pm IST

107-year-old woman says whisky is the secret to long life

benefits of a glass of milk
Apr 25, 2018, 07:24 am IST

Drinking milk before you go to bed is having these unbelievable benefits

Feb 15, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Beauty Hacks: Hacks without Make-up

Jan 23, 2018, 02:09 pm IST

An easy vegan breakfast recipe

Post Your Comments

Check Also

Close
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close