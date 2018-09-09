If Article 35A is Wrong, Then Jammu Kashmir Should Be a Part Of India: Farooq Abdullah

Article 35A is a hot topic in India’s Jammu Kashmir where the state’s legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents.

But the article is being battled in the Supreme Court where it is being claimed as “wrong”. So if it is “wrong” then isn’t the Jammu Kashmir’s union with India also wrong?

This was said by the former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who said that if Article 35A and Article 370 are flawed provisions of the Constitution then the state’s accession to the Indian Union is also wrong.

He demanded that if the Center doesn’t end its double standard on the matter, his party will boycott the upcoming elections.

Abdullah is the president of the oldest party in Jammu Kashmir- the National Conference (NC).

“Not only these (civic body) elections, we will not contest the Lok Sabha and assembly elections if the government of India doesn’t clear its stand on Article 35-A and Article 370,” Abdullah said at a function marking the death of his father and the founder of the NC party- Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Abdullah assured that the party is not running away from the elections, but demanded that the Center do justice.

“How do you expect us to go to people and ask them to vote? Do justice with us and then we will walk with you,” he said, asking the government of India to clear its stand on Article 35A and Article 370.

“First decide what you (New Delhi) want to do and clear your stand before the entire country. If you have taken a decision then we too have taken a decision. We can’t fight elections,” said Abdullah.