IMD issues weather warning bulletin, heavy rain alert for 12 states

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heavy rain alert in 12 states.

09 September (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and SubHimalayan

West Bengal & Sikkim and heavy rain at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh &

Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand and East Rajasthan

10 September (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls very likely at

isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya; heavy rain at a few place

with very heavy rain at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; heavy to

very heavy rain at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and heavy rain at

isolated places over Bihar, Uttarakhand, Tamilnadu & Puducherry and South Interior Karnataka.

Also Read : Kerala needs Rs 30,000 crore for rebuilding, says Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

11 September (Day 3): Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated

places likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy rain at

isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and heavy rain at isolated places over

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu & Puducherry and South

Interior Karnataka.

12 September (Day 4): Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over Assam &

Meghalaya and heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal

& Sikkim, Bihar and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

13 September (Day 5): Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places likely over Assam &

Meghalaya and heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal

& Sikkim, Bihar and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

Southeastern parts of peninsular India, especially north Tamilnadu and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Rayalaseema might experience an increase in rainfall on September 10 and September 11.