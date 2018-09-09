Late Bollywood Actress Sridevi’s Statue To Be Erected In Switzerland

The serene Alps were first introduced to Indians by Raj Kapoor with 1964 film Sangam, which was followed by An Evening in Paris in 1967.

And not to mention Sridevi’s romantic dance at the foot of the beautiful Alps making every Indian want to visit the picture-perfect country at least once.

And all thanks to Bollywood, the country’s tourism boosted.

And now Switzerland tourism industry is planning to pay a tribute to the evergreen actress by erections a statue.

“The Swiss government has highlighted its India connection by installing Yash Chopra’s statue in Interlaken. Now, considering Sridevi’s role in promoting tourism here, there is a proposal to honour the actor by having her statue here,” a source familiar with the developments said.

“Indian tourists are quite excited about the scenic locations because of the movies. Movies of Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan have inspired many, irrespective of their age. Many of those who come here want to replicate those scenes and sometimes the excitement causes some accidents also,” the source said.

Almost all the songs of Sridevi-starrer Chandni were shot with Switzerland, putting Switzerland in an average Indian’s tourist bucket list.

Ever after Sangam, the Alpine scenery became the hot romantic spot of Indian films. Aditya Chopra’s 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is one such example, capturing the minds of the viewers with the beautiful view.

According to Switzerland Tourism’s data, in 1992, 28,834 Indians visited Switzerland, but in 2017 it went up to 326,454.

The government of Interlaken had awarded the honorary title of Ambassador of Interlaken to Yash Chopra in 2011 and a train is named after him.

NOT JUST BOLLYWOOD

Switzerland and India have not just Bollywood ties. According to Siby George, Indian ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein and The Holy See (Vatican), yoga and Ayurveda are getting popular in the country; not to mention the food which fan base is wide.

In the Museum of Cultures in Lugano, Mahatma Gandhi’s photos have been taken by the renowned Switzerland photographer Walter Bosshard in the 1930s.

Even some games collections which can be seen in the Swiss Museum of Games, at La Tour-de-Peilz in the Swiss Alps Canton of Vaud at Lake Geneva have the origin traced back to ancient India.