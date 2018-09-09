Nationwide Shutdown: Schools to Remain Closed for Tomorrow

The Congress-led Opposition has called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday against the Narendra Modi government’s alleged failure to check the spiraling fuel prices. The parties that have extended their support to the bandh call include RJD, MDMK, DMK, NCP, and the Samajwadi Party.

“The Congress party has decided that we will give a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot, to demand that there should be immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, and that petrol and diesel be brought within GST so that the common man whose budget has gone haywire, they are provided the requisite relief,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters on Thursday.

The Congress said it will observe the bandh between 9 am to 3 pm on Monday (September 10) so that the “common person is not inconvenienced”.

The fuel prices continued to spike on Sunday with petrol being sold at Rs 80.50 per litre in Delhi, 12 paise higher than Saturday’s price of Rs 80.38. The per litre price of diesel reached Rs 72.61 in the national capital. The prices for petrol and diesel in Mumbai were Rs 87.89 per litre and Rs 77.09 per litre respectively.