Rafale Deal : Kejrival compares BJP and Congress regarding corruption and this is what he finds out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the Centre over the “Rafale scam” and accused the BJP of being more corrupt than the Congress.He was joined by former minister Yashwant Sinha and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha in slamming the Narendra Modi government.

The AAP national convener said the BJP was more corrupt than the Congress.

Almost five years ago people had ousted the Congress from power because of its indulgence in corruption with a hope that the BJP government would usher in change, Mr Kejriwal said, adding both the parties are “ghotaale baaz (corrupt)”.

He also mentioned several alleged scams.”They have turned out to be more corrupt than them. If they did 2G, the other has done Sahara-Birla diary scam, if they did the Commonwealth scam, the other has done the Lalit Modi scam. If they did Bofors scam, the other has matched them with this Rafale scam,” he said.

Mr Kejriwal was sharing the dais with Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha at an event after the culmination of AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s padytara from Saharanpur.

He said, “I got to know about Rafale scam. I hear they have bought some fighter planes at exorbitant prices.”

“Yashwant ji is saying that one aircraft, for our defence forces, was priced at Rs. 540 crore which was bought by them for Rs. 1,670 crore. Someone somewhere must have made some money. Or they have given it for free? But who made the money?,” he asked.