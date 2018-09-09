Sanju Samson getting married, Announced lover on social media

Finally, Sanju Samson announced his lover on social media.

Posting a photo of him along with his fiance, Charu, he captioned: “11.11 p.m. on 22nd August 2013 was when I sent a ‘Hi’ to her. From that day till now, almost five years I have waited to put a picture with her and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl.



“We spent time together, but couldn’t walk together publicly. But from today we can. Thanks a lot to our parents for agreeing to this happily.”

Charu’s father B. Ramesh Kumar, a senior journalist in Thiruvananthapuram, told IANS that the marriage would be held on December 22.

“Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College here. The marriage has been fixed with the blessings of both the families,” said Kumar.

Charu is presently pursuing her post-graduation. Samson played for Rajasthan Royals in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

