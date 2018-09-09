See the Opposition Parties Participating in Tomorrow’s Bharat Bandh

Most opposition parties on Sunday expressed support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress and Left Front over rising fuel prices in a showdown with the Modi government that has evaded a direct explanation to the non-stop rise in fuel prices.

While parties like the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) backed the shutdown, the Left has also declared a nationwide hartal.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it was against the fuel price hike, it would not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.

Issuing a joint statement on Friday, five Left parties including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, RSP and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) accused the Modi government of creating an economic crisis in the country while failing to stand by its electoral promise of recovering black money and creating employment.

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose called for a 12-hour strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday across West Bengal in support of the all India “protest hartal” and urged people in the state to make the protest a grand success. Karnataka’s ruling JD-S announced it will support the day-long nationwide protest.