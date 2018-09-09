Sehwag Reveals the Secret behind Hitting big Sixes

Known for his aggressive and flamboyant style of play, former India opener Virender Sehwag was regarded as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the history of gentlemen’s game. Throughout his career, Sehwag never minced words and translated that approach into his explosive style of play.

On Saturday, Sehwag turned the clock back once again when he posted a televised video on his official Twitter handle where he is seen smashing a maximum in a friendly cricket match. Playing in the Karnataka Chalana Chitra Cup (KCC) at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium, the 39-year old batsman showed glimpses of his old self for franchise Kadamba Lions.

Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment. Was fun batting today. pic.twitter.com/xM1YgwshQA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 8, 2018

Lions is being led by south-Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep. In his tweet along with the video, Sehwag wrote, “Usool tab bhi wahi tha, ab bhi wahi hai. Shubh kaam mein der kaisi. Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment. Was fun batting today.” When translated in English it read, “The rule remains the same as it was in the past like it is now. Why delay the positive work.”

KCC is a 10-over domestic cricket tournament which features six teams – Rashatrakuta Panthers, Ganga Warriors, Wadeyar Charges, Hoysala Eagles, Vijayanagar Patriots and Kadamba Lions. The teams are led by top Sandalwood stars, including Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash and Ganesh.