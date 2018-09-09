celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Sunny Leone looks fat to fit in her latest pictures

Sep 9, 2018, 07:44 pm IST
Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

In her latest picture, she was seen in Donning in a nude off shoulder top and white hot pants will surely make your weekend and perhaps motivate you to hit the gym.

With the picture, sunny wrote, “Love this look! outfit by @fancypantsthestore
accessories by @minerali. Thanks, Rashi for this amazing clutch by @oceana_clutches.”

 

Love this look! outfit by @fancypantsthestore accessories by @minerali. Thanks Rashi for this amazing clutch by @oceana_clutches styled by @hitendrakapopara assist by @komalkawar

She also recently posted videos of her workout routine on Instagram, which can be quite motivating for all those who think losing weight can be problematic. Sunny often rules the hearts of millions on social media, thanks to her films and her earlier career.

 

At the end of your shoot day and you look at yourself and are amazed at how disheveled you look!

I am so beyond proud of India and the Supreme Court for this amazing step forward. We are all Gods children whether straight, gay or lesbian. #GayPrideIndia #ProudIndian

On the work front, the diva is going to be seen in Season 2 of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. After the massive success of the 1st series, she is gearing up for the shoot of the 2nd season.

