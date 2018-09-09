Sunny Leone looks fat to fit in her latest pictures

Sunny Leone’s latest photo is breaking the internet. Sunny rules the social media and every time she shares a new video or photo of her, it takes no times to go viral.

In her latest picture, she was seen in Donning in a nude off shoulder top and white hot pants will surely make your weekend and perhaps motivate you to hit the gym.

With the picture, sunny wrote, “Love this look! outfit by @fancypantsthestore

accessories by @minerali. Thanks, Rashi for this amazing clutch by @oceana_clutches.”

She also recently posted videos of her workout routine on Instagram, which can be quite motivating for all those who think losing weight can be problematic. Sunny often rules the hearts of millions on social media, thanks to her films and her earlier career.



On the work front, the diva is going to be seen in Season 2 of web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. After the massive success of the 1st series, she is gearing up for the shoot of the 2nd season.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her desi avatar: See Pics