Supreme Court Scolds Court For Sending WhatsApp Call Order To Accused

In a bizarre turn of events, a lower court had sent an accused an order via WhatsApp Call, irking the Supreme Court.

Jharkhand’s former minister Yogendra Sao and his wife Nirmala Devi were pronounced as accused in a 2016 rioting case. The pair had been granted bail by the top court last year with the condition that they will stay in Bhopal & not enter Jharkhand except for court proceedings.

Now the duo has been framed with charges against them by a lower court in Hazaribagh and have received the trial order via WhatsApp Call, which the accused had objected to.

When the case reached the Supreme Court, the bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and L N Rao took the case in its seriousness and said, “What is happening in Jharkhand. This process cannot be allowed, and we cannot allow administration of justice to be brought into disrepute”.

“We are here on the way of the trial being conducted through WhatsApp. This can not be done. What kind of a trial is this? Is this a kind of joke?” the bench asked the counsel appearing for Jharkhand.

The bench has demanded that the lower court transfer the minister’s case to New Delhi High Court, and to respond to it in 2 weeks time.

READ ALSO: Would You Like To Read Those Deleted WhatsApp Messages? Here is How

Jharkhand’s counsel told the top court that Sao has been violating the bail condition and had been out of Bhopal most of the time due to which proceedings in the case were delayed.

To this, the bench observed, “That is a different thing. If you have a problem with violation of bail conditions by the accused, you can file a separate application seeking cancellation of bail. We make it clear that we have no sympathy for those who have violated bail condition.”

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for the couple, said that the accused were granted bail on December 15, 2017, by the apex court in the case and they were directed to stay in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh as a bail condition.

“The trial was directed to be conducted through video conferencing from the district court in Bhopal and district court in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand,” he said.

Tankha said that video conferencing connectivity was most of the times “very low” in Bhopal and Hazaribagh district courts and the April 19 order was pronounced by the trial judge through ‘WhatsApp’ call.

READ ALSO: Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

The bench asked Tankha as to how many cases were pending against both the accused.

Tankha said that 21 cases were pending against Sao, while nine cases were pending against his wife.

“They are both politicians and have led various protests against land acquisition done by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Jharkhand and most of these cases relate to those agitations,” he said.

Tankha said that since both them were lawmakers at the time of filing of these cases, the trial in these matters should be transferred to the special court in Delhi which is exclusively dealing with cases involving politicians.

Both Devi and Sao were accused in the case relating to violent clashes between villagers and police in 2016 in which four persons were killed. Sao had become a minister in the Hemant Soren government in August 2013.

According to police, Devi had led an agitation against NTPC authorities for their alleged attempt to forcefully evacuate villagers from Barkagaon without giving them due compensation or rehabilitation.