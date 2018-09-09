These are the popular south Indian celebrities who turns into leading politicians – See Pics

Several south Indian actors turned towards politics following the successful career in southern film industry. Recently Kamal Hassan confirmed that he would outline his own political party as nobody out of current parties can present his reformatory beliefs. He alleged that he is willing to work with Rajnikanth if he decides to enter the political field. He is not the first actor to join in the political field, but many are there are there, let’s have a look at them:

Jayaram Jayalalithaa

The late-chief minister of Tamil Nadu also turned to politics after establishing herself as a successful actor in the industry with 140 films during the period of 1961 and 1980. She received accolades for her versatility as an actress and also for her dancing skills. In 1982, Jayalalithaa joined AIADMK, the party founded by M. G. Ramachandran, who was also her frequent co-star. In 1991, she became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, being the youngest to be in this position. On 5th December 2016, Jayalalithaa succumbed to cardiac arrest, after 75 days of hospitalization.

M.G. Ramachandran

Popularly known as M.G.R., Ramachandran was a popular Indian actor, a filmmaker who turned politician as per will. He served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for 10 years from 1977 to 1987. He was a cultural icon in Tamil Nadu and was also considered to be one of the most influential actors in Tamil film industry. He was so popular among the folks of Tamil Nadu, that he was referred to as Makkal Thilagam, which means People’s King.

Pawan Kalyan

Konidela Kalyan Babu, fondly known as Pawan Kalyan is an Indian actor, director, writer and politician. He is the younger brother to famous actor-turned-politician Chiranjeevi. Kalyan acted in Tholi Prema, which bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telegu in 1998. He was ranked 26th in the Forbes India list of top 100 celebrities of 2013. In 2014, he made his debut in politics, by establishing the Jana Sena Party. According to Google, during this period, he was the most searched Indian celebrity politician on Google search.

Vijayakanth

Vijayakanth is an Indian actor-turned-politician. He was the leader of the opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. He founded the centre-left party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2005 and was also a Member of Legislative Assembly representing Rishivandiyam constituency. During an election speech in 2016, he criticised Rajinikanth for which he faced a massive backlash from his fans.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi started his career as an actor with Punadhirallu, however, his first release was Pranam Khareedu. From 2007 to 2017, he did not star in any films. During this time, he embarked on his political career. However, during his tenure, Chiranjeevi made two cameo appearances in Magadheera and Bruce Lee- The Fighter. In 2008, he started Praja Rajyam party in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Currently, he’s an MP of Rajya Sabha for Andhra Pradesh.

Ramya

Divya Spandana, who is known by her stage name Ramya acts in Kannada films and also made an appearance in Tamil and Telegu films. In 2003, she began her film career with Kannada film Abhi. She is also a two-time winner of the Filmfare Award for Best Actress-Kannada. In 2013, she won a by-election to become an INC Member of Parliament for Mandya constituency in Karnataka. Later, she was defeated in a general election.