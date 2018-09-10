Turmeric Soup- Another Way To Take Your Daily Vitamins

Turmeric Milk is a go-to-drink that mothers give their kids to increase their vitamins and to boost their immunity. But if you are not fond of milk, then Turmeric Soup is the next option.

Turmeric Soup

Ingredients:

2-inch Piece of fresh Turmeric (grated)

1 and a half tablespoon of grated ginger

1 tablespoon of garlic (minced)

1 white onion (diced)

4 cups of vegetable stock

3 carrots (diced)

READ ALSO: Simple Delicious Butter Badusha To Indulge In

Method