Security Forces Stop Terrorists’ Truck; One Injured

The security forces had intercepted a terrorists’ truck on the move resulting in a gun battle between the two.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Jhajjar Kotli along Jammu Kashmir’s national highway. When the forces had intercepted the terrorists’ truck the latter had opened fire in which 1 was injured. The terrorists had fled the spot.

READ ALSO: J&K : 2 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

An AK 47 rifle and 3 magazines were seized, along with capturing the driver & conductor of the truck.

The forces are conducting a cordon & search operation, and further details awaiting.