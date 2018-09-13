Akshay Kumar Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Movement On 4 Years Completion

Akshay Kumar had made aware the poor hygienic conditions in India through his films ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ & ‘Padman’.

And the ‘Gold’ actor had joined PM Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement as Swach Bharat is to celebrate its 4th year:

Proud to join the #SHS2018 movement led by our Honourable Prime Minister Mr @NarendraModi. I urge all my followers to please come out on 15 September, clean their neighbourhoods, and do their bit for a @swachhbharat https://t.co/KVzf07U6r4 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Thanks to ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ I got to know about the lack of basic sanitation facilities suffered by millions.Swachhata should be prioritized for our nation’s healthy future.Join the SwachhataHiSeva Andolan,send ur Swachhata Shramdaan moments using #SHS2018 or #??????_??_???? pic.twitter.com/VQeMUtI1IU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

He had urged his followers to do the same as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ on the 15th September 2018 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi whose birthday falls on the 2nd of October.

Here is his tweets:

On 2nd October we mark the start of Gandhi Ji’s 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat! pic.twitter.com/1bqsuPz8bM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2018

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat! pic.twitter.com/c7wCxPBbUL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2018