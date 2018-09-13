IndiaNEWS

Akshay Kumar Joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Movement On 4 Years Completion

Sep 13, 2018, 10:17 am IST
‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Movement
Akshay Kumar joins ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Movement

Akshay Kumar had made aware the poor hygienic conditions in India through his films ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ & ‘Padman’.

And the ‘Gold’ actor had joined PM Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement as Swach Bharat is to celebrate its 4th year:

He had urged his followers to do the same as well.

READ ALSO:  Swachh Bharat Mission : 90% Indians have toilet facility at their homes now , says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ on the 15th September 2018 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi whose birthday falls on the 2nd of October.

Here is his tweets:

