After 33- Hour Countdown ISRO Will Launch 2 International Satellites

After a gap of 5 months, ISRO is all set to launch 2 international satellites after a countdown of 33-hours.

On Sunday, the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)will put two foreign satellites – NovaSAR and S1-4 – together weighing 889 kg, said a top official.

This is not the first commercial mission that ISRO Has undertaken.

The UK satellites will be launched from the first launch pad at Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday night at 10:07 PM. The 33-hour countdown will begin on Saturday at 01:07 PM.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court granted Compensation of Rs. 50 Lakhs to ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayan

The NovaSAR with S-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and automatic identification receiver will be used in forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring, ship detection and maritime monitoring, while S1-4 is a high-resolution optical earth observation satellite. It is intended to survey resources, environment monitoring, urban management and disaster monitoring.

According to ISRO, the two earth observation satellites will be launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

The ISRO Chairman K.Sivan said that the ISRO has a hectic schedule for the next 6 months where the institute will launch 18 missions including 8 launch missions and 10 spacecraft missions including Chandrayaan-2 and GSAT-29 spacecraft.