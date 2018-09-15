Mohanlal got furious while asked about Kerala Nun Rape Case

Actor Mohanlal has refused to respond to a question on the strike of nuns in Kochi for demanding bishop Franco Mulakal being arrested.

Mohanlal came to Kochin to join hands to help the victims of Kerala Floods. But everything was not well after a journalist asked him about his opinion on Kerala Nun Rape case.

He refused to react and he gets angry and asked why they are asking these questions when we are facing a lot more. He questioned the relation of that case and flood relief.

Watch the Video Below:



Video Credits & Source- Metromatinee.com



Kerala nuns continue protest seeking action against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop. Many film industry celebrities, Directors supported the protest. Such a protest by nuns is believed to be the first in the history of the Catholic Church in Kerala.