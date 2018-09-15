Latest Newscelebrities

Mohanlal got furious while asked about Kerala Nun Rape Case

Sep 15, 2018, 05:11 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mohanlal's-reaction

Actor Mohanlal has refused to respond to a question on the strike of nuns in Kochi for demanding bishop Franco Mulakal being arrested.

Mohanlal came to Kochin to join hands to help the victims of Kerala Floods. But everything was not well after a journalist asked him about his opinion on Kerala Nun Rape case.

Third party image reference

He refused to react and he gets angry and asked why they are asking these questions when we are facing a lot more. He questioned the relation of that case and flood relief.

Watch the Video Below:

Video Credits & Source- Metromatinee.com
 

Third party image reference

Kerala nuns continue protest seeking action against rape-accused Jalandhar bishop. Many film industry celebrities, Directors supported the protest. Such a protest by nuns is believed to be the first in the history of the Catholic Church in Kerala.

Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 26, 2018, 02:56 pm IST

Mahesh Babu to become the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh!

Aug 26, 2018, 08:48 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi received 168 gifts worth Rs 12.57 lakh during his foreign visits

Sep 11, 2018, 08:34 am IST

Alastair Cook farewells test cricket, says it’s the right time to bow out

This country freezes financial accounts of terror organisations
Jun 10, 2017, 10:32 am IST

This country freezes financial accounts of terror organisations

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close