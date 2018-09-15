Soft & Tasty Idiyappam With Vegetable Stew For Breakfast

Idiyappam is another traditional Kerala Breakfast item and is something like Steamed Rice Noodles. It can be made quickly using Rice Flour.
Idiyappam
Ingredients
- Rice Flour – 2 cups
- Warm Water – 1.5 cups approx
- Salt – to taste
- Grated Coconut – 3/4 cup (optional)
- Sugar – 1 tsp
Method
- Take rice flour in a big bowl and add salt to it.
- Start adding warm water and knead the rice flour to form a smooth and soft dough which is not sticky.
- Apply a dab of oil on the insides of the “Idiyappam Maker” and fill it with the dough. Close it tightly.
- Apply some oil on each mould of the Idli Plate and start squeezing the dough onto the moulds in a circular motion.
- You can also use any plain steaming plate instead of Idli Plates.
- In a similar fashion, grease the steaming plate and squeeze the dough in a circular motion.
- You can garnish each Idiyappam with a little coconut mixed with sugar.
- Steam the idiyappam in the Idli Maker for around 10 minutes.
- Serve it hot with Vegetable Stew.
