Soft & Tasty Idiyappam With Vegetable Stew For Breakfast

Sep 15, 2018, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute
Idiyappam with Vegetable Stew for breakfast

Idiyappam is another traditional Kerala Breakfast item and is something like Steamed Rice Noodles. It can be made quickly using Rice Flour.

Ingredients

  • Rice Flour – 2 cups
  • Warm Water – 1.5 cups approx
  • Salt – to taste
  • Grated Coconut – 3/4 cup (optional)
  • Sugar – 1 tsp

Method

  • Take rice flour in a big bowl and add salt to it.
  • Start adding warm water and knead the rice flour to form a smooth and soft dough which is not sticky.
  • Apply a dab of oil on the insides of the “Idiyappam Maker” and fill it with the dough. Close it tightly.
  • Apply some oil on each mould of the Idli Plate and start squeezing the dough onto the moulds in a circular motion.
  • You can also use any plain steaming plate instead of Idli Plates.
  • In a similar fashion, grease the steaming plate and squeeze the dough in a circular motion.
  • You can garnish each Idiyappam with a little coconut mixed with sugar.
  • Steam the idiyappam in the Idli Maker for around 10 minutes.
  • Serve it hot with Vegetable Stew.

