Soft & Tasty Idiyappam With Vegetable Stew For Breakfast

Idiyappam is another traditional Kerala Breakfast item and is something like Steamed Rice Noodles. It can be made quickly using Rice Flour.

Idiyappam

Ingredients

Rice Flour – 2 cups

Warm Water – 1.5 cups approx

Salt – to taste

Grated Coconut – 3/4 cup (optional)

Sugar – 1 tsp

Method