Man to Get Compensation From Airlines For Lost Luggage After 11 Years

How long do you think you can wait for a compensation that you truly deserve? Well, Sumanth Subramanian of Besant Nagar, Chennai had to wait almost 11 years after he lost his checked-in baggage while travelling in a British Airways flight. The bag had all his prized possessions including medical reports and business documents. Now in 2018, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, South Chennai, has ordered the airlines to pay Rs 90,000 a a compensation to the traveller.

It all happened in September 2007 when Sumanth was travelling from Chennai to the USA with his wife in British Airways. As soon as they landed at the Washington International Airport, they found one of their three checked-in baggages to be missing. A complaint was soon lodged and the couple was informed that they will be paid compensation.

“We didn’t even have a set of extra clothes to change. I could not attend any business meeting as all my important documents were lost. My wife lost her medical reports also,” said Sumanth in his complaint. The authorities made no real effort to trace the baggage but Sumanth was offered a compensation of Rs 42,610 after a month.

The airlines defended themselsves by saying that according to the Carriage by Air Act 1972 they were not liable for the incident. “The complainant is entitled to get only Rs 20,875 as the baggage weighed 23kg, the maximum permissible weight. But we offered Rs 20,000 more than that amount,” said the airline in defence. The forum comprising President M Mony and Judicial Member K Amala ordered the airlines to pay Rs 50,000 towards the lost items and Rs 40,000 as compensation.