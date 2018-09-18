celebrities

Shah Rukh Khan Trolled For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Sep 18, 2018, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute
SRK-Trolled

Shah Rukh Khan the superstar, who is a Muslim by religion actively participates in the Hindu festivals. And this seems to have irked his Internet.

Well, some religious fanatics on social media criticised the Zero actor for preaching his son to worship a Hindu God, despite being a Muslim.

When King Khan posted an image of his youngest son AbRam worshipping Lord Ganesha idol, some people found it cute. While other section of people trolled Khan ruthlessly for supporting Hindu festivals. One person requested Khan not to compare Allah with any other God. Another person told Khan to feel ashamed. Another person asked Khan to teach his wife and children about Islam. A woman questioned Khan if he is a real Muslim.

On September 16, 2018, Shah Rukh shared a picture of AbRam seeking blessings from Ganpati ‘Pappa’ on his social media handles, and captioned it, “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him.”

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

aditi-rao-hydari
Feb 28, 2018, 05:03 pm IST

Aditi Rao likes to spent time in this country

May 16, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

‘Makkal Needhi Maia’ founder launched a three-day tour of south Tamil Nadu

Aug 16, 2018, 01:26 pm IST

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning at Manish Malhotra’s couture collection launch: See Pics

Nov 27, 2017, 10:47 am IST

Truth revealed in the 7 year sex scandal case: actress with godman!!!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close