Shah Rukh Khan the superstar, who is a Muslim by religion actively participates in the Hindu festivals. And this seems to have irked his Internet.

Well, some religious fanatics on social media criticised the Zero actor for preaching his son to worship a Hindu God, despite being a Muslim.

When King Khan posted an image of his youngest son AbRam worshipping Lord Ganesha idol, some people found it cute. While other section of people trolled Khan ruthlessly for supporting Hindu festivals. One person requested Khan not to compare Allah with any other God. Another person told Khan to feel ashamed. Another person asked Khan to teach his wife and children about Islam. A woman questioned Khan if he is a real Muslim.

On September 16, 2018, Shah Rukh shared a picture of AbRam seeking blessings from Ganpati ‘Pappa’ on his social media handles, and captioned it, “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him.”