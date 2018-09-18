celebrities

Sun Kissed picture of sensational actress Monalisa is breaking the internet

Sep 18, 2018, 04:06 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Sunkissed Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks gorgeous as she smiles while posing for the camera in the car. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime beau Vikrant on national television when she participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

