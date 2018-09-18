Unique Carrot Chutney To Go With Healthy Green Peas Chappathi

Have you ever made Carrot Chutney? Try it.

Carrot Chutney

Ingredients

Diced Carrots – 2 big ones

Diced Onions – 1 medium

Red/Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Red Chillies will give the Chutney a nice red color)

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp

Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves

Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – 2 tbsp

Water – as needed

Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)

For Seasoning

Oil – 1 tbsp

Sliced Shallots/Pearl Onions (Kunjulli) – 3 or 4

Curry Leaves – A few

READ ALSO: Simple Ginger Coconut Chutney To Go With Kadala Maavu Dosa

Method