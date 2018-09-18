Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Unique Carrot Chutney To Go With Healthy Green Peas Chappathi

Sep 18, 2018
1 minute read
Carrot Chutney
Carrot Chutney with Green Peas Chappathi

Have you ever made Carrot Chutney? Try it.

Carrot Chutney

Carrot Chutney

Ingredients

  • Diced Carrots – 2 big ones
  • Diced Onions – 1 medium
  • Red/Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Red Chillies will give the Chutney a nice red color)
  • Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
  • Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
  • Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves
  • Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp
  • Salt – to taste
  • Oil – 2 tbsp
  • Water – as needed
  • Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)

For Seasoning

  • Oil – 1 tbsp
  • Sliced Shallots/Pearl Onions (Kunjulli) – 3 or 4
  • Curry Leaves – A few

Method

  • Peel the carrots and dice it into small pieces. Alternatively, you can use a food processor for dicing the carrots.
  • Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai. Add onions and red/green chillies and saute till the onions are translucent.
  • Throw in the garlic and ginger pieces and saute for a few minutes.
  • Add the diced carrots along with salt to taste and saute for a few minutes. Cover and cook on medium-low heat until the carrots are soft and cooked.
  • Stir in 1/4 tsp turmeric powder and 1 tsp red chilly powder.
  • Stir fry for a few more minutes and remove from stove top.
  • Allow it to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste adding water as required.
  • Heat 1 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds. Saute shallots and curry leaves.
  • Pour the seasoning over the carrot chutney.
  • Finally, you may sprinkle lemon juice for a slightly sour flavour.
  • Serve with Green Peas Chappathi

