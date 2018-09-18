Unique Carrot Chutney To Go With Healthy Green Peas Chappathi

Have you ever made Carrot Chutney? Try it.
Carrot Chutney
Ingredients
- Diced Carrots – 2 big ones
- Diced Onions – 1 medium
- Red/Green Chillies – 3 or 4 (Red Chillies will give the Chutney a nice red color)
- Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilly Powder – 1 tsp
- Crushed Garlic – 2 cloves
- Roughly chopped Ginger – 1 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Water – as needed
- Lemon Juice – 2 tsp (optional)
For Seasoning
- Oil – 1 tbsp
- Sliced Shallots/Pearl Onions (Kunjulli) – 3 or 4
- Curry Leaves – A few
Method
- Peel the carrots and dice it into small pieces. Alternatively, you can use a food processor for dicing the carrots.
- Heat 2 tbsp oil in a wok or kadai. Add onions and red/green chillies and saute till the onions are translucent.
- Throw in the garlic and ginger pieces and saute for a few minutes.
- Add the diced carrots along with salt to taste and saute for a few minutes. Cover and cook on medium-low heat until the carrots are soft and cooked.
- Stir in 1/4 tsp turmeric powder and 1 tsp red chilly powder.
- Stir fry for a few more minutes and remove from stove top.
- Allow it to cool and then grind everything into a fine paste adding water as required.
- Heat 1 tbsp oil in another pan and splutter mustard seeds. Saute shallots and curry leaves.
- Pour the seasoning over the carrot chutney.
- Finally, you may sprinkle lemon juice for a slightly sour flavour.
- Serve with Green Peas Chappathi
