Latest NewsSports

(Video)Gautam Gambhir Gives an Epic Reply to Pakistan Media Who Tries to Troll Indian Cricket

Sep 19, 2018, 04:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

India is all set to take on Pakistan in the upcoming match in Asia Cup in UAE and fans from either side are waiting for this high voltage clash. Media has been discussing this match quite eagerly and sparks occurred even in the media room. In one such incident, India’s former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir had to lock horns with an anchor from a Pakistan media.

There was an argument over India’s win. Gambhir tried to tell the media that Pakistan beating smaller teams weren’t the same as India’s success. The anchor tried to troll Gambhir for India’s loss against England and added that if India defeats Zimbabwe, they will not say that they could easily defeat the team because it is a weak one. .

To this, Gautam just gave one reply, “See your rankings and see our rankings, be it ODI or test matches”. The journalist had no reply to the same. Watch the video below;

Indian’s are loving the way gambhir shut the mouth of Pakistani anchor

Related Articles

Jan 9, 2018, 10:33 am IST

Reliance Jio plans to offer more data in the same prices and lower rates on existing Plans

Jun 29, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Congress Leader’s Son Attempts Suicide And Live Streamed It On Facebook

manushi in bikini
Feb 15, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Manushi Chhillar’s latest photoshoot in a swimsuit is going viral on social medias-See Pics

Chandrababu Naidu on rally
Apr 6, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh CM presses for ‘special status’ on a rally: WATCH VIDEO

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close