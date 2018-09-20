Asaduddin Owaisi Feels Triple Talaq Ordinance Will be Detrimental to Muslim Women

Triple Talaq is perceived to be a law that is completely detrimental to Muslim women and their personal rights but Hyderabad lawmaker and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi feels otherwise. He, today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over their interest to ban Triple talaq practices. It was today that the Central Cabinet approved an ordinance on Triple Talaq. Owaisi said that the Modi government wants to trouble the Islamic community.

Owaisi, had a different logic to the whole issue and said that the ordinance is completely against the Muslim women and it will not provide justice to women. ”In Islam, marriage is a civil contract and bringing penal provisions in it is wrong. I demand from PM that this nation actually requires a law for those married women, 24 lakh in number who are left by their husband, many without giving divorce. Every husband in their election affidavit said they were married but their wife was not living with them,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi added that the current ordinance is against the Fundamental Right of Equality. He urged AIMPLB and women groups to challenge the ordinance in the Supreme Court. “The Triple Talaq ordinance is anti-Muslim. We have always maintained this stand. This ordinance is against the Fundamental Right of Equality. This is a law specifically against Muslims. (AIMPLB) All India Muslim Personal Law Board and women’s groups should challenge the ordinance in the Supreme Court. Modi govt wants to trouble the community, it isn’t about justice,” he said.

Regarding Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statements about RSS not being anti-Muslim, he said his statements were just an attempt to get some ‘respectability’.