Simple Kerala Breakfast- Soft Wheat Vellappam With Mutta Roast

Too lazy to make Rice Vellappam? Then try your hand at Wheat Vellappam.

Wheat Vellappam

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Atta) – 2 cups

Yeast – 1 tsp

Sugar – 1 tbsp + 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Egg – 1

Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup

Luke Warm Water – 1.5 to 2 cups approx

Method