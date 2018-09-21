Simple Kerala Breakfast- Soft Wheat Vellappam With Mutta Roast

Too lazy to make Rice Vellappam? Then try your hand at Wheat Vellappam.
Wheat Vellappam
Ingredients
- Wheat Flour (Atta) – 2 cups
- Yeast – 1 tsp
- Sugar – 1 tbsp + 2 tbsp
- Salt – to taste
- Egg – 1
- Coconut Milk – 1/2 cup
- Luke Warm Water – 1.5 to 2 cups approx
Method
- Combine Wheat Flour, yeast, 1 tbsp sugar and salt in a mixing bowl.
- Pour lukewarm water little by little and start mixing the ingredients to form a thick batter. You can use your hands or a hand mixer as the batter should be free of lumps. The batter should be thick as it will rise after fermentation.
- Keep the batter overnight (or at least 8 hours) for fermentation.
- Add coconut milk, 2 tbsp of sugar and salt (if needed) to the batter.
- Beat the egg and add it to the batter. Mix everything once again.
- Heat a non-stick Tava or Griddle. Pour a big ladle full of batter onto the Tava and spread it only a little bit like the way you do for Kallappams. Do not spread the batter too much like the way you do for Dosas. Allow it to cook until holes have formed entirely on the top side. This may take 3-4 minutes.
- Flip the Velayappam and cook the other side for a minute.
- Serve these Vellayappams with spicy Mutta Roast
