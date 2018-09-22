Latest NewsIndia

Congress Uses Kedhar Jadhav to Troll BJP, Gets Trolled Back in Epic Fashion

Sep 22, 2018, 03:24 pm IST
kedhar jadhav and divya spandana

Kedhar Jadhav is slowly sealing that number 6 spot in the Indian team, thanks to his big hitting abilities and that low slingy Malinga like bowling action which batsmen struggle to pick. But why is Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party tussling it on social media about his bowling action? His slingy action is exactly the reason. jadhav’s bowling arm goes almost as low as it legally can and Divya Spandana aka Ramya, a former Member of Parliament who currently handles social media and digital communications of Congress used this bowling action to troll BJP.

She said “Kedar Jadhav’s bowling action is so low. Still not as low as the value of Rupee”.

But if you think this was a really cool move, the replies she got on social media was even cooler. Divya was trolled in every possible fashion, drawing more analogies from the cricket field. Check out some of the other tweets.

Asia Cup is progressing and Kedhar looks all set to make more impressive performances. Could we have more of this twitter war in his name in the coming days? Can Divya come up with a better reply?

