India Cancels Foreign Affairs Ministers US Meeting Pakistan Express Disappointment

India has decided to cancel the Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in the US post-murder of police cops in Jammu Kashmir.

Hearing this news, Pakistan has expressed their disappointment.

In a statement on Friday night, Pakistan said: “The government of Pakistan is deeply disappointed at the announcement made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi today (Friday) about the cancellation of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan, which was to be held on the sidelines of UNGA in New York. The reasons cited by the Indian side for the decision to cancel the Foreign Ministers’ meeting, within 24 hours of its public confirmation, are entirely unconvincing. The so-called ‘disturbing developments’ alluded to in the Indian statement predated the Indian agreement to hold the bilateral meeting in New York.”

Former Jammu Kashmir CM Mehabooba Mufti too expressed her disappointment on her Twitter handle:

Calling off meeting between India & Pak’s FMs is bad news for J&K. Both countries owe it to people of state & country to carry on dialogue rather than talking through media. Inspite of a historic mandate, it is media & not NDA leadership that is setting the agenda. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 21, 2018

CONGRESS & BJP ON THE DECISION

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid stated that the Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting “made no sense” in the first place.

“I have imagined that welcome is an inappropriate word, but what they (the central government) have done is right. We were extremely concerned. The conditions were very unclear. Conditions were very adverse. In those conditions for them to have announced that there would be a meeting between the Foreign Ministers was a very upsetting matter. The situation has been extremely delicate. We have men, who are giving up their lives for the country. It makes no sense. “I am only saying this because whenever we tried to reach out to Pakistan when we were in government so that we could find a peaceful outcome, BJP was extremely critical. We respected the BJP’s view. We called off any attempt to outreach Pakistan because we thought BJP was correct in what it was saying despite the duty we felt to search for peace. Now, they can’t apply two separate standards – one to when they are in Opposition and another one when they are in government,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said: “I welcome the government’s decision. You have to be tough with Pakistan. Of course, you have to make friends around the world and bring them around to your point of view, but the fact is that there is no way you can have an agreement with Pakistan in the present structure of power there. You have to have a war and we have to prepare for it.”