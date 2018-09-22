Whatsapp Will Stop Working On These Phones. Does Your Phone Feature in the List?

Whatsapp had quite a busy year adding a number of new features for its users to improve their experience. It ran itself into some trouble as well, with the Indian government asking it to take strong steps to ban fake news spreading through WhatsApp. Now a per a report on Mirror, WhatsApp will no longer be available on select iPhones. The report says that WhatsApp won’t work on Apple iPhones that are running on iOS versions prior to iOS 7.1.2.

However, it is said that those who already have the app on their device don’t have to worry as it will continue to work until 2020. However, new users will not be able to install the app. Also, the new version of WhatsApp will also work only on devices running iOS 8 or later. This means that users with devices running iOS 7 or older will not be able to re-install WhatsApp in case they delete the app. “The move would also affect anyone who owns an iPhone 4S, 5, 5C or 5S if they’d never updated their phone to a later version of iOS,” the report reads.

The official statement reads, “WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 8 or later. On iOS 7.1.2, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 7.1.2 device, you will be able to use it until February 1, 2020. iOS 6 and older are no longer supported.” iPhone users, running an older version than iOS 8 are advised to upgrade their operating system for continued support from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp claims that the application that is running on iOS 7.1.2 or earlier versions may also see a few features missing and a few new features may never arrive on the operating system.