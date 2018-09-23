After “PM Is Corrupt” Statement BJP Leaders Attack Rahul Gandhi

After his scathing remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi- calling hime “corrupt”, Rahul Gandhi was attacked by the top BJP leaders.

After former French President François Hollande has stated that 5Reliance Defense was not their choice and the revelations behind the Rafale deal came forth, Rahul Gandhi had called PM Modi as corrupt.

After his statement, top BJP leaders attacked him.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: No party chief ever called the Prime Minister of India a thief. We never expect anything better from him to say. Neither he has any quality nor any ability. He has become the party chief only because of the family politics. He is someone who is charge-sheeted in the National Herald case along with his mother. He is someone whose entire family was involved in the infamous Bofors scandal. We don’t expect anything from him at all.

Who let Ottavio Quattrocchi flee the country? Can Rahul Gandhi recall? The then law minister of the country succumbed to your family pressure and sent an additional solicitor general to London to unseal Quattrocchi’s bank account. How can you label Prime Minister Modi a thief now? None in the country have confidence in what Rahul is saying.

Out on bail Rahul Gandhi and his family have long been the primary source of corruption in the country. They are today blaming PM Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal, who has given India its most honest administration since Independence,” he said.

Union Parliament Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar also came down heavily on the Opposition party leader. “Rahul Gandhi ji, in case you need to know – Mundra Jeep scam to Bofors to CWG scams to National Herald – only one family is involved, guess whose?” Ananth Kumar tweeted.

“Rafale for Congress is ‘Rahul Firse Launch Abhiyan’. Congress can try as hard as they want, Rafale will not help establish Rahul Gandhi’s career. It is only establishing Rahul as the ‘Merchant of Jhooth’,” J P Nadda, Union health minister, said.

Minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar said, “All Congress Party does these days is speak a lie and repeat it continuously. The Congress president may have invented a machine to convert ‘aloo’ (potato) to ‘sona’ (gold) but unfortunately for him, a machine to convert a lie into truth as not been invented yet.”