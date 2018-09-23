India

BJP President Amit Shah’s LatestTweet: “Has Rahul Gandhi Formed Grand Alliance With Pakistan?”

Sep 23, 2018, 10:18 am IST
The Rafale deal controversy has the political parties are demanding that the government clear its stand on the purchase of the jets.

Amid the name-calling and the pointing of fingers, BJP President Amit Shah questions whether Rahul Gandhi had formed an alliance with Pakistan as both echoes the same chant “Modi hatao”.

This is Amit Shah’s latest tweet:

This comes after Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry- aka Fawad Hussain Chaudhry had tagged on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet:

The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

This comes after the bitter battle among the parties over the Rafale deal.

