BJP President Amit Shah’s LatestTweet: “Has Rahul Gandhi Formed Grand Alliance With Pakistan?”

The Rafale deal controversy has the political parties are demanding that the government clear its stand on the purchase of the jets.

Amid the name-calling and the pointing of fingers, BJP President Amit Shah questions whether Rahul Gandhi had formed an alliance with Pakistan as both echoes the same chant “Modi hatao”.

This is Amit Shah’s latest tweet:

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’ Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018

This comes after Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry- aka Fawad Hussain Chaudhry had tagged on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet:

These tweets explain BJP led Tirade against Pakistan, Apni Jang Khud Lado #RafaelDeal pic.twitter.com/dD3PUZ4PAb — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 22, 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

This comes after the bitter battle among the parties over the Rafale deal.