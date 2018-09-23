India

Petrol Raises By 12 Paise Yet Again; See Latest Fuel Price List

Sep 23, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices
fuel prices again

Without fail the fuel prices continues their ascend.

As of today, the price of petrol was raised by 12 paise again and the prices of diesel by 10 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.46

 

73.98

  

82.34

 

73.88

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.31

 

75.83

  

84.19

 

75.73

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.84

 

78.52

  

89.72

 

78.42

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.70

 

78.20

 

  

85.58

 

78.10

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.82

 

 

79.18

  

85.70

 

 

79.08

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

Tags

Related Articles

Jet Airways
Sep 20, 2018, 10:09 am IST

Passengers Bleed in Jet Airways Flight; Pilots Suspended- SEE VIDEO

Mar 23, 2018, 09:08 pm IST

Talk show producer accused for sexual harassment

Sep 7, 2018, 08:10 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath Compares Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangzeb for ‘betraying’ his father

Jun 17, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

Delhi CM’s Dharna is a political stunt : Manoj Tiwari,Delhi BJP Prez

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close