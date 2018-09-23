Petrol Raises By 12 Paise Yet Again; See Latest Fuel Price List

Without fail the fuel prices continues their ascend.
As of today, the price of petrol was raised by 12 paise again and the prices of diesel by 10 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.46
73.98
|
82.34
73.88
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.31
75.83
|
84.19
75.73
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.84
78.52
|
89.72
78.42
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.70
78.20
|
85.58
78.10
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.82
79.18
|
85.70
79.08
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
