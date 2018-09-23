Petrol Raises By 12 Paise Yet Again; See Latest Fuel Price List

Without fail the fuel prices continues their ascend.

As of today, the price of petrol was raised by 12 paise again and the prices of diesel by 10 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.46 73.98 82.34 73.88 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.31 75.83 84.19 75.73 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 89.84 78.52 89.72 78.42 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.70 78.20 85.58 78.10 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.82 79.18 85.70 79.08

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY