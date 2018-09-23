PM Modi Inaugurates World’s Largest Health Insurance Programme TODAY

TODAY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the WORLD’S LARGEST health insurance programme.

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be inaugurated in Ranchi Jharkhand.

Considered as the world’s largest health insurance programme, the scheme offers a cover of Rs. 5 lakhs to the weaker sections of society per year.

In the state of Jharkhand alone, the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 6 million people. PM Modi will inaugurate 10 wellness centres in the state.

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers’ families, 80.3 million in rural and 23.3 million in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data. It will cover around 50 crore people.

The entitlement is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories identified under the SECC database for rural areas. For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.

Later in the day, PM Modi is to lay the foundation stones for the medical colleges in Chaibasa and Koderma. After the event, he is to travel to Gangtok, where he will inaugurate Pakyong Airport on September 24.