Manu Punjabi Offered Tips For Sreesanth to Improve, But Gets Trolled

Sreesanth did not enjoy a smooth time in cricket at all. While there was no doubt regarding the talent of this player, he was constantly criticised for his behaviour and was involved in a number of controversies. For a show like Bigg Boss, which survives on controversies, there couldn’t have been a much better contestant!

It won’t be wrong to say that this season of Bigg Boss is going to be one of the toughest ones, thanks to amazing contestants who have created a vibrant atmosphere inside the house since the beginning. Sreesanth, as expected is constantly making headlines, mostly for the wrong reasons.

So far the former Indian swing bowler has given people enough reasons to talk about him. Be it his verbal war with Somi, use of the word ‘upbringing’ and abusing Shivashish during the captaincy task, he has raised eyebrows many times. He also surprised Salman Khan by threatening to leave the house.

A former Bigg boss contestant Manu Punjabi has now come up with some pieces of advice for Sreesanth on instagram and Youtube but got trolled badly. Manu tried to mock Sreesanth’s grammatical mistakes, trolled his behaviour and tried to offer tips for him in his review show of Bigg Boss. A number of people didn’t like Manu’s review and they trolled him mercilessly in comments. Check out his advice:

Here are some of the reactions against Manu Punjabi;

So what you think about this whole episode?