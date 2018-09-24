Rafale controversy can affect ties with India , says France

The French government said it feared damage to its relations with India after former president Francois Hollande stirred controversy about a major deal to sell fighter jets to New Delhi.

Mr Hollande, who left office in May last year, said Friday during a trip to India that French jet manufacturer Dassault Aviation had been given no choice about its local partner in a 2016 deal with India.

The Narendra Modi government agreed to buy 36 Rafale jets from Dassault, which announced afterwards it was partnering for the project with billionaire Anil Ambani rather than the public defence conglomerate HAL.

Mr Hollande’s announcement that Dassault “did not have a say in it” added fuel to claims from the opposition that the New Delhi government had intervened to help Mr Ambani.

“I find these remarks made overseas, which concern important international relations between France and India, do not help anyone and above all do not help France,” junior foreign minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on Sunday about Mr Hollande.

“Because one is no longer in office, causing damage to a strategic partnership between India and France by making remarks that clearly cause controversy in India is really not appropriate,” he said in an interview on Radio J.

Mr Hollande made the comments to defend himself from accusations of a conflict of interest because Mr Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate had partially financed a film produced by his partner, Julie Gayet, in 2016.

The choice of Reliance for a highly strategic contract to upgrade India’s ageing fleet of fighter jets had caused surprise at the time because the group had no previous experience in the aeronautics industry.