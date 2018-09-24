celebrities

Sensational actress Monalisa looks stunning in her latest pictures

Sep 24, 2018, 07:28 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is currently seen in the TV show Nazar, shared a lovely picture from her latest photo shoot on social media.

It’s not too long that the photo has surfaced on social media and it has already taken the Instagram by storm.

Bhojpuri hot bomb Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines with her bold and sexy looks from her latest show Nazar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in backless salwar kameez and she looks smoking hot. She has accessorised her looks with long jhumkas, pink bangles, bindi, red lipstick, kohled eyes and perfect makeup. In the pictures, Monalisa’s drool-worthy expressions are giving an edge to her look.

Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “Beauty Is Not In The Face… beauty Is A Light In The Heart ??…. #nazar #different #looks #lovingit #poser Styled by: @ziaa_rrish Makeup: @anilsingh21011 Hairstyling: @sahil.mahek.14.”

 

I Feel That The Simplicity Of Life Is Just Being Yourself ?… #goodmorningworld #nazar #shoot #mornings

