Microsoft launches ‘Office 2019’ for Windows and Mac

Microsoft has launched Office 2019 for Windows and Mac users. Users with commercial volume license can access Office 2019 starting today, while the others will get it in the next few weeks.

According to Microsoft‘s official blog, the new enhancements in Office 2019 are a ‘subset’ of a long list of features that have been added to Office 365 ProPlus over the last three years. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher.

Microsoft Office 2019 provides enhancements for customers who can’t be cloud-connected or receive regular updates. On the other hand, Office 365 ProPlus is the cloud-connected version of Office and Microsoft will continue to add new features to Office 365 ProPlus monthly, including innovations in collaboration, Artificial Intelligence (AI), security, and more..

As for the Office 2019, it is a one-time release by the company and there won’t be any future updates, said Microsoft.

In PowerPoint 2019, Microsoft has added new features like Morph and Zoom to create cinematic presentations. Across all apps in Office 2019 on Windows, it has improved on inking features such as roaming pencil case, pressure sensitivity, and tilt effects. The Excel 2019 adds powerful new data analysis features, including new formulas and charts and enhancements to PowerPivot.

“Word 2019 and Outlook 2019 help you focus on what matters most. Learning Tools, like Read Aloud and Text Spacing, make it easier to engage with your content. Focus Mode blocks out distractions and puts your content front and center. And Focused Inbox moves less important emails out of the way—so you can get straight to taking care of business,” noted blog.