Caught on camera: Boy remain Unhurt despite being Run Over by a Car- Watch

The miraculous escape of a young boy was caught on camera in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. The boy was playing football with his friends when he was run over by a car being driven by a lady. However, seconds later, the boy is seen getting up and walking away as if nothing happened.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on the social media. The video shows two kids playing football while a lady enters her Maruti WagonR. While one child continues to play with the football, another one sits down on the road to tie his shoelaces.

Meanwhile, the lady reverses her car and turns it towards the direction where the kid was sitting and shockingly, runs him over without even realising it. Unbelievably, the kid seen clad in a red T-shirt gets up, goes to his friends and continues to play with them.

The footage, dated September 24, was captured at around 7 pm. The CCTV camera, which captured the footage, was installed in a housing society at Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar. The high ground clearance of the vehicle is said to be the reason behind the miraculous escape of the kid.