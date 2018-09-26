Kareena Kapoor raises temperature again with her gym look

Kareena Kapoor recently made her massive comeback in Bollywood with Veere Di Wedding Which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania alongside her and was one of the major box-office successes of Bollywood in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a fitness freak has taken social media by storm with her latest photo which started doing rounds on social media on Wednesday morning and has driven her millions of fans crazy! In the photo, we see Kareena in her gym ready avatar and we must say that she looks stunning in a black gym outfit.

Let’s have a look at the picture below: