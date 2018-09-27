Believe it or Not! This Tree Grew From Dead Man’s Stomach

So if somebody eats a fruit minutes before he dies, can the seed of that fruit sprout to a plant? Can it grow out of his stomach? Apparently, It can! In an unbelievable turn of events, the body of a man who was killed about 40 years ago has been found after a fig tree grew from his stomach. It is assumed that he had eaten fig hours before he died and a seed from the same grew into a tree.

Ahmet Hergune was killed during the conflict between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in 1974, but his body remained undiscovered for decades. It was eventually discovered because the tree which grew from him was unusual for the area. Incredibly, the dead man had been taken into a cave with two others and both of them had been killed by dynamite that was then thrown in after them. Yet the dynamite also blew a hole in the side of the cave, allowing light to flood into the darkened interior which in turn allowed the fig tree to grow from the man’s body.

Ahmet was lucky enough as he had his family who shared their DNA tests to confirm that it was his body. His sister who turned 87 years was finally at peace when she understood how her brother met his end. His body was discovered in an accidental way where a researcher in the area was curious to know how a fig tree ended up in the mountainous region as it was an unusual place where a fruit tree could grow, especially the fig tree.