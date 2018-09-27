DMK President M K Stalin Hospitalized, Underwent Surgery

DMK President M K Stalin has undergone a minor surgery for removal of a cyst from his right thigh, said Apollo Hospitals. The hospital released a statement.

The statement said Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday. “He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh,” it said.

Stalin would be discharged Thursday later, it added. MK Stalin was elevated as party president in August. Stalin succeeded his father as the second president of DMK.

Founded by CN Annadurai in 1949, DMK was a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam that was popularly known as Justice Party until 1944. This political outfit had been headed by Karunanidhi from 1969 until his death. Stalin was promoted as party’s working president in January last year.