(Watch)Indian Journalist Trolled Pak Team For Loss and Shoaib Akhtar Got Angry

The India-Pakistan Matches may not have the competition that it used to be but is often overhyped for other reasons. Fans cannot afford to see their team losing a match against their arch rival and they don’t spare their team once that happens. Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar got trolled on a Pakistani media and he had quite an angry response to it.

On Sunday, just before the second match, When he came live, the news anchor told him that it seems as if the Indian team has taken Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Campaign) too seriously and they are hell-bent on washing the Pakistan team. She further asked Shoaib as to what Pak players would do to save themselves from getting washed in the second match. Eventually, Pakistan lost the second match as well. Apparently, Akhtar did not like the language used by the anchor and he slammed the journalist for this. Watch video:

Such language didn’t go well with the former Pakistani bowler and he slammed the journalist for using this type of language. One such incident happened with Gautam Gambhir when he was asked unnecessary questions by Pakistani journalists after the first match and he gave them a perfect reply. Do you think it is okay for the journalist’s to use such style while talking to a cricketer? Let us know in the comments