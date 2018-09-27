Latest NewsGulfBusiness

World’s Most Expensive Shoe On sale In Dubai: See Price And More…

Sep 27, 2018, 05:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

When some major fashion houses around the world are struggling to sell their high-end clothes, Jada Dubai, a design house with a modest social media following, on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds.

Yes, Stilettos made of Gold, silk and hundreds of diamonds.

Third party image reference

A Dubai-based shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world’s most expensive pair of shoes — with a whopping $17 million price tag.

Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.

Third party image reference

“Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires… we see it as a potential market, along with the entire (Gulf) region,” said Hemant Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers, which supplied the jewels.

The one-of-a-kind shoes are a European size 36 (US 5.5, UK 3.5) and can be custom-made to the client’s size — after he or she pays full retail price.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 18, 2017, 11:39 pm IST

Twitter deletes verified Pakistan Defence account

Dec 13, 2017, 07:46 am IST

Gujarat Polls 2017 : Dalits feel insecure in Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi

Jul 20, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

Top reasons why men have extramarital affairs

life imprisonment
Aug 1, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

A 33-year-old man arrested for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 1.11 crore

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close