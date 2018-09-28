Urvashi Rautela Wanted to Replace her PR Team For This Reason

Urvashi Rautela who currently has been in a lot of cahoots all across the media for her getting snapped with Chunkey Pandey’s nephew Aahaan Pandey,has been paying the price because of her aggressive PR activities.

A reliable source informed us that Urvashi Rautela was unaware of the media landing up at the spot where she was on a friendly meet with Ahaan Pandey. The diva was unhappy about the same as this was an unknowing act as she was unaware of the same.

Not only the scandal above, but also the article on Urvashi’s social media page which was said to be cut copy paste off from the international model gigi hadid’ s page was supposedly done by her digital media team. Well! Seemed they actually were lacking creativity as they had to cut copy paste it.

Urvashi Rautela has planned to replace her PR and online team. Well! This is not the first time in B’town where the celebs have to pay the price cause of the carelessness of the PR or digital media team.