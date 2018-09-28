Varun Dhawan spotted with his alleged girlfriend at Sui Dhaaga screening

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most talked about couples in the entire B-Town. Although, the two have never talked about their relationship in the talks of them dating have made rounds for quite some time now.

Recently, The alleged couple arrived together in the same car for the screening of Varun and Anushka’s release Sui Dhaaga. The two were seen posing for the paparazzi and look adorable together. Natasha and Varun reached the venue together and were seen stepping out of their car.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: