Aiswarya Rai Bachchan Finds Herself in this Outstanding Asian List

AishwaryaRaiBachchan has been featured on the cover and the list of 100 Outstanding Asian, in a list compiled by Asian Geographic magazine.

After being honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Award, Global Icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given her fellow countrymen another reason to celebrate.

Asian Geographic magazine in their latest issue – ‘Astonishing Asians’ compiled a list of 100 astonishing Asians in their latest issue and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was featured on the cover along with Shahrukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar.

This issue was to draw inspiration from influential leadership icons, philanthropic champions, business magnates, science icons, cultural figures and sports and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the list of Top 100 Asians who has influenced and inspired people globally.