Ranbir Kapoor Receives Jersey Signed by His Favourite Player

Sep 29, 2018, 11:00 pm IST
You might be a big fan of Ranbir Kapoor but the actor himself is a self-confessed fan of Football star Lionel Messi. And just like we have our fanboy moments, Ranbir too had his moment recently. The Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor received an FC Barcelona jersey signed by Lionel Messi for his 36th birthday.

Ranbir had once called Messi the “best player on Earth”, posed with the jersey. The Barcelona number 8 jersey also had the actor’s initials ‘RK’ written on its back. Well, doesn’t matter his stature in Bollywood, am sure Ranbir would have been as thrilled as we are if we had got some gift from our idol. Take a look at his Instagram post.

