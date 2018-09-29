KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Verdict: Sivasena to Observe Harthal in Kerala

Sep 29, 2018, 02:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sivasena has decided to observe Harthal in Kerala on October 1 against the latest Supreme court verdict that allows entry to women of all ages in Sabarimala. Sivasena wants to continue the customs and traditions existed in Sabarimala.

Harthal will be conducted from 6 am to 6 pm on October 1. Sivasena’s state president said the organisation will work in unison with other Hindu religious organisations and go for a review petition soon.

It was yesterday that the Supreme Court, in a majority opinion of 4:1 on Friday, lifted the centuries-old practice of prohibiting women from the age of menarche to menopause to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 14, 2018, 12:33 pm IST

Manju Warrier flaunts three makeovers in “Odiyan”

Rahul Gandhi
Jul 6, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Marry a Girl of this Type to become PM, An M.P Advises Rahul Gandhi

Feb 20, 2018, 06:04 pm IST

Senior Congress leader’s wife under Income Tax radar in relation to Nirav Modi case

Jan 21, 2018, 07:25 am IST

Deadline for GST returns filing extended due to this problem

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close