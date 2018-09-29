Sabarimala Verdict: Sivasena to Observe Harthal in Kerala

Sivasena has decided to observe Harthal in Kerala on October 1 against the latest Supreme court verdict that allows entry to women of all ages in Sabarimala. Sivasena wants to continue the customs and traditions existed in Sabarimala.

Harthal will be conducted from 6 am to 6 pm on October 1. Sivasena’s state president said the organisation will work in unison with other Hindu religious organisations and go for a review petition soon.

It was yesterday that the Supreme Court, in a majority opinion of 4:1 on Friday, lifted the centuries-old practice of prohibiting women from the age of menarche to menopause to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.