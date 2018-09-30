Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC in the first South Indian Derby

Bengaluru FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in the first south Indian derby of the ISL 2018 campaign at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.

It was the number 7, Miku who drew the first blood for Bengaluru FC at the 41st minute of the game when he fired a stunner into the top corner of the goal.

Chennaiyin had a flurry of chances at the early stages of the game which saw Jeje Lalpekhlua miss two crucial opportunities to take the lead. The first chance came out of a great inter-link play between Nelson and Jeje, the former played a stunning reverse ball for Jeje, who dinked it through for Germanpreet to tap home and his shot rippled the side-netting. The second chance came out of a defensive error by Bengaluru FC defender Bheke, which was poached by Jeje, but he failed to keep the right control and missed out a great chance to capitalize.

Throughout the game, Chennaiyin played decent passes and created several chances but there was a lack of efficiency from an otherwise very proficient front line. Bengaluru made the most of their relatively lesser number of chances and the stunning goal from Miku was enough to see them off with a victory.