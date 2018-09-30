Deepika Padukone proposes to Salman Khan for marriage: Throwback VIDEO

Salman Khan has romanced almost every heroine on the big screen in the last three decades. If his on-screen love stories have made people go weak in the knees, his off-screen affairs have grabbed eyeballs too. But even at 52, Salman Khan is not ready to give up his bachelor tag.

From Katrina Kaif to Iulia Vantur, Salman has been linked to many in the recent past.

Recently, Salman’s show Bigg Boss has been making headlines for the controversies that it is famous for. In fact, in 2015 when Deepika Padukone landed on the show to promote her film Tamasha.

Deepika in her gorgeous blue Bodice shirt and trousers entered the sets like she owned it and gushing with the hunk Salman in their usual camaraderie. However, suddenly Deepika got down on her knees on the set in front of the entire audience and said, “Salman, will you marry me?”

Listening to this, Salman dismissed her instantly and said, “Deepika ho kya koi aur ho..” Often questions have been raised by people earlier if Salman would ever get married. The actor has always dodged the question. In fact, recently on the sets of Bigg Boss 12, someone asked the actor about his marriage and he quickly said in his Race 3 avatar, “My marriage is my marriage none of your marriage.”

